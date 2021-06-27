SIZZLING SUNDAY..
The heat is on-- starting today!! Temperatures are in the upper 60s/ low 70s and the humidity is already amped up. We won't get a lot of relief from the humidity as oppressive heat will begin this afternoon and last all the way until Tuesday.
A **HEAT ADVISORY** has been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 11AM to 7PM on Tuesday. For today, heat index values could be anywhere from 95- 99 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!
Another **HEAT ADVISORY** starts at noon tomorrow for Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex Counties until 6AM on Tuesday. We could be seeing heat index values 100 degrees plus.
Today's forecast will feature clouds in the morning breaking away to sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be near/ at 90 in the Hartford area. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the morning, and we can't rule out an isolated storm for the afternoon- but for the most part we stay dry.
MONDAY & TUESDAY..
Our hot & humid trend continues through much of next week! Monday, inland highs will be in the mid 90s and with the humidity in some areas it could feel like it is 100 degrees +!
Sunshine will be in control once again on Monday, although some isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible.
We are expecting our 2nd official heatwave of the season on Tuesday as high temperatures will be in the mid-90s. A heatwave is when we have three consecutive days of 90 degree temperatures or more! There is a greater chance of rain and isolated storms in the afternoon. Wednesday will continue our heat wave with highs in the low 90s!
Thursday into Friday it looks like we could get a decent amount of rainfall. Temperatures also drop into the upper 80s for Thursday and even the low 80s/ upper 70s for Saturday! The humidity literally sticks around though through the entire week.
Next weekend for the 4th, it is looking less hot and humid but whether or not we will see any rain still is unclear.
Lorin Richardson
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
