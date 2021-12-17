FRIDAY RECAP…
It was a day of near record warmth! The temperature reached 61 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area this afternoon. The record high for December 17th is 63 degrees, set in 2000. In Bridgeport, the high today was 59 degrees. The record high is 61 degrees, also set in 2000. Yesterday, a new record was established for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature soared to 63 degrees.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather is about to come to an end. High pressure will push colder air southward across New England tonight. At the same time, a storm will approach the region from the west. This evening will be nice. The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s. By midnight, temperatures will be in the 30s in parts of the state. The sky will mostly cloudy overnight, and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s. In Litchfield County, some upper 20s are possible by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
The storm will impact Connecticut tomorrow with a variety of wintry precipitation. It will begin as snow, sleet, and rain tomorrow morning. As the day progresses, the snow will come to an end, but there will be sleet and pockets of freezing rain in Northern Connecticut. For Southern Connecticut, precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain tomorrow afternoon. It is going to be a raw day with highs ranging from the mid-30s in Northern Connecticut to 40-45 near the coast. Untreated surfaces will become slick tomorrow in portions of Northern Connecticut where the air will remain colder.
The center of the storm will pass near or directly over Long Island tomorrow evening then it will slip out to sea to the East of New England by Sunday morning. Rain and the icy mix will end after midnight tomorrow night, and temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Total accumulation of snow and sleet will range from a coating to 2” in Northern Connecticut. Ice accretion due to freezing rain will range from nothing to 0.10”. There will be no accumulation of snow or ice near the coast.
The second half of the weekend is looking much better. Sunday morning will be cloudy, but sunshine will take over during the afternoon as high pressure approaches New England from the west. However, there will be a cold northwest wind. Highs will only be in the 30s, and wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. The wind could gust to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies, and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the teens in many locations.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday will be sunny and cold. Highs will be in the 30s, but the wind will be much lighter.
A cold front will pass through the state on Tuesday, but it will have little moisture to work with. Therefore, we don’t expect any precipitation. In fact, the sky should be mostly sunny. Before the front arrives, temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 40s.
By midweek, Connecticut will be sandwiched between 2 storms. One storm will pass out to sea well to the south of New England. Another storm will track across Southern Canada. Neither storm will have much of an impact on our weather. We’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover Wednesday, but we’re not expecting any precipitation at this time. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The rest of the week will be dry and cold. Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday, Christmas Eve, will be sunny and cold. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s Friday afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
