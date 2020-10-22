NOON HOUR UPDATE...
After morning fog, the afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds. Temps today well exceed 70! Reaching a solid 10 to perhaps 15 degrees above average. Also -- as long as the temperature stays above 60 by midnight, a record 'warmest low' temperature will be tied for the Hartford Area (low so far today: 60; record is 60 from 1936).
Tonight, another round round of fog/drizzle is possible into early Friday. Then tomorrow, we’ll see a partly sunny sky with highs near 70.
The weekend:
Saturday will be mild with at times more clouds than sun. There is just a slim chance for an afternoon/evening shower with the arrival/passage of a cold front. Behind it, Sunday will be noticeably cooler but dry with a partly sunny sky.
Next week, the trend to the unsettled still appears likely with multiple chances for showers Monday/Tuesday.
Mark
TODAY & TOMORROW…
A cold front will stall near the coast of Southern New England today. The air will be slightly drier, but it will remain unseasonably mild with highs in the low and middle 70s! The normal, or average, high for October 22nd is 61 degrees. Areas of fog will burn off this morning, then we can look forward to partly sunny skies most of the day.
An ocean flow will allow a deck of low clouds to overspread Connecticut tonight. The air will turn a little cooler with lows 48-55.
Tomorrow will start out cloudy, but a partly sunny sky should take over for the afternoon. It won’t be as mild as today, but temperatures will remain above normal with highs 65-70.
Friday night should be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
Another cold front will approach New England on Saturday, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. Therefore, there will only be a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny day with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average! Highs will be in the lower 70s!
High pressure will bring cooler weather to the region Saturday night and Sunday. The mercury will dip into the 40s Saturday night under a partly cloudy sky. By Sunday, it will feel more like autumn again with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. It’ll be a pleasant day too with partly sunny skies.
Sunday night will start out dry, but an approaching warm front will likely spread rain into the state before dawn on Monday. Lows will be in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will start out cloudy and wet with periods of rain and drizzle. However, we should dry out during the afternoon. The sky will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strengthening southerly flow of mild air will likely keep temperatures in the 50s Monday night.
A strong cold front will move into Southern New England Tuesday afternoon. Before the front arrives, temperatures should reach the lower 70s. There will be a strong southerly breeze as well. While the morning should be dry, showers or periods of rain are likely during the afternoon.
Drier, cooler air will return to the Northeast by midweek. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs 58-65.
HURRICANE EPSILON…
Epsilon strengthened quite a bit yesterday and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. Fortunately, Epsilon will pass to the east of Bermuda late tonight. Bermuda is under a tropical storm warning, but the worst conditions will pass to the east of the island. Epsilon will not be a threat to Coastal New England since it will curve to the northeast and remain well offshore. As is often the case with distant hurricanes, there will be some rough surf and large waves later this week and over the weekend.
Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the season and the 10th hurricane! If we get one more tropical storm, it will be named Zeta. That will tie the record for the most named storms that was set in 2005! However, Zeta didn’t develop until December 30th in 2005. Zeta could develop a lot earlier this year!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
