THE WEEKEND…
It's a mild and spring like start! You can grab a lighter jacket heading out the door, as of 4am temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. This is SIGNIFIGANTLY above average from our normal low temperatures near and at 20 degrees. There is a southwesterly breeze coming in making it feel a little cooler.
Clouds will start off this Saturday, but not for long. As this break away heading into this afternoon temperatures will climb up pretty quickly with some sunshine. It's the perfect day to get outside and enjoy a nice February day! We are expecting record breaking temperatures mostly in the upper 50s and even at 60 degrees in some areas. It will be breezy at times, but overall ideal for a nice long walk, some yardwork, fitness activities or just to get out and enjoy some fresh air.
Keep in mind the normal high is in the upper 30s, so this again is very much above average. In the Hartford Area, the record high is 54 (from 1999). For Bridgeport, it is also 54 (but from 2018).
A cold front will move in tonight, ushering in much colder, more winter- like air. Outside of an isolated shower, a cold front moves through the region dry. Temperatures will quickly plummet behind that front, back into the 20s where they usually are this time of the year. Tomorrow morning we will see some light snow move through- and some flurries and snow showers could linger into the afternoon. It will be light enough to not disrupt any travel plans, however it looks like some areas could see more than an inch of snow. Otherwise, once that clears skies will be mostly cloudy. If you’re heading to a Super Bowl watch party, you shouldn’t have any travel issues, but you’ll want to dress accordingly (layers, in addition to your team colors).
NEXT WEEK…
Our coldest temperatures of the week start off on Monday, Valentine’s Day. Love might be in the air, but so will temperatures only topping out in the mid-upper 20s, so it will be below freezing through the entire day. However, we will see a good amount of sun! It will be the perfect evening for a nice indoor dinner and travel plans won't be disrupted.
Tuesday will begin our next climb of warmer temperatures. It will be seasonal and in the low 30s with partial sunshine. Wednesday will be back in the 40s and a surge of milder air will bring Thursday into the 50s! Thursday will start off cloudy with a little sunshine but that will transition to clouds and some rain in the evening ahead of another cold front. Rain from a system will last from Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be breezy both Thursday and Friday as well. It looks like some cooler and more seasonal air settles in for next weekend.
Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.