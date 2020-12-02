NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record, and official records for the Greater Hartford area date back to 1905! It was a very wet month too with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees on the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY…
A large storm system will move northward into Canada today, and a southwesterly flow around this vast circulation will transport colder air into Southern New England. Today will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds. The air will be seasonably cold with highs in the 40s. It’ll be breezy too. Most of the state will remain dry, although a couple of wet snow showers could reach the Litchfield Hills and the Berkshires.
Most of the lingering clouds will clear away tonight, and the mercury will dip into the range of 25-30.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the week! High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s in many locations. The normal, or average, high for December 3rd is 44 degrees for the Greater Hartford area.
Weather conditions will begin to decline on Friday. A southwesterly flow aloft will spread clouds and showers into the state. At least temperatures will be well above freezing with highs near 50 expected.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A coastal storm now appears likely. The forecast guidance models are now in much better agreement, although there is still some uncertainty when it comes to the exact storm track. Rain could become heavy at times Saturday as low pressure moves up the Atlantic Seaboard. A stiff northeasterly breezy will develop as well. For now, it looks like it will be a chilly rain with highs in the 40s, but this is assuming a track to the south and east of Connecticut. If the storm tracks over or to the west of Connecticut, temperatures could rise into the 50s in at least parts of the state.
The storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes on Sunday. Therefore, the second half of the weekend is looking better. There could be some lingering rain or snow showers in the morning, then the rest of the day should be partly sunny, windy and chilly. We are forecasting highs in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Weather conditions will be generally quiet Monday and Tuesday, although chilly weather is in the forecast. Daytime highs should be in the low and middle 40s. The mercury will dip into the 20s at night. Both days should be partly sunny.
