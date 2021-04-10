THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
We will have a mild evening with some moist air pushing into Southern New England. Dew points will be on the rise too. This will produce some fog, especially along the shoreline. Expect some limited visibility at times through Sunday morning. Some sprinkles and drizzle are not off the table either.
SUNDAY & MONDAY…
Sunday kicks off some classic April showers. Hopefully this doesn’t delay a drought but actual reverses the rain deficit. The rain totals are not looking too eyepopping. However, everyone will get rain by Monday morning.
Rain should hold off until Sunday afternoon. We may see pockets of light rain or drizzle throughout the morning under overcast skies.
The boundary that we are all eagerly waiting for may not pack that much of a punch. The front will dissipate as soon as it gets to the I-91 corridor. Rain totals will be significantly lower across the northeast portions of the state. The highest rain totals will be in Fairfield County.
Monday should bring us the highest rain totals, overall. Light or moderate rain showers will be on-and-off throughout the day. Southwest Connecticut will still have the highest totals, but most of the state should be near 0.25” by this point.
LATE WEEK…
Pressure will increase on Tuesday giving us some sunbreaks and less of a chance of rain. We should see some isolated showers under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will break 60 inland, while the shoreline trends cooler.
A narrow area of instability may set up over Connecticut on Wednesday giving us morning and evening showers. A coastal storm will develop southeast of Cape Cod. We will not be within the wind field but could pick up on some of the showers. This may not pan out, but there is a chance for rain.
Depending on cloud cover, temperatures will continue to fall into Thursday and Friday. All temperatures this week will be within average margins. The rain potential is looking less likely for Friday and the weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
