****A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for The Still River at Brookfield through tonight****
The threat for severe weather is just about over here in Connecticut. While we still have some lingering showers in parts of SE and NE portions of the state, the heaviest of the rain has made its way out to the Northeast. We've seen some pretty impressive rainfall totals since this latest round of rain began late last night. Over 4 inches fell in parts of Fairfield County! That's a lot of rain!
While the clouds are hanging tough in Eastern CT, we're already starting to see some clearing in Western CT. Temps have dipped into the 60s right now, but we're hopeful that with some limited sunshine this afternoon, the numbers will recover to 70-75 degrees. At least the front is bringing relief from the high humidity. Dew point values will continue to drop into the 50s in many parts of the state by this afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, cooler and drier. Temperatures will dip to 50-55 by dawn.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL…
The front bringing our wet/stormy weather will stall to our east, over Cape Cod by tomorrow morning. If a wave of low pressure develops on the front, showers could overspread Connecticut during the afternoon. How much rain we’ll get will ultimately depend on where low pressure forms and how strong it will get. Highs should be in the low and mid-70s.
If showers develop, they could linger into Saturday night but should be on their way out by early Sunday morning. Therefore, the second half of the weekend is looking good. Sunday should be partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs in the 70s. There may be a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
Another disturbance will swing through New England early next week. It could bring another round of showers from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s both days.
High pressure in Central Canada could deliver a shot of very cool air by Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures could be held to the 60s both days, and the nights could be quite chilly with lows in the 40s. At least we’re expecting dry weather with a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
