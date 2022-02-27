EARLY WEEK…
It's another cold start but not as bad as yesterday! Skies are clear this Sunday morning and temperatures are mostly in the teens and 20s. There is a slight breeze coming in from the west. The morning will start off sunny but clouds will build and winds will pick up heading through the day. Air will be milder and more seasonable than yesterday, highs will be in the upper 30s/ low 40s. However, ahead of a cold front pushing through later this evening we could see a couple flurries/ snow showers making their way through. We are not expecting a great impact, but in the NW hills we could see a quick snow squall here or there with some reduced visibility.
Heading into tonight, colder air surges in behind that front. Blustery winds will make it feel even colder! Lows will bottom out in the teens.
Tomorrow is the last day of February and it will definitely feel like winter! The morning temperatures will be in the teens but with a steady northwest wind it will feel like it's in the single digits for most of our state and even sub-zero in some spots. Unfortunately, the cold air sticks around Temperatures don't get out of the 20s and again- with the wind chill, the afternoon will feel like it's in the teens.
We kick off March on Tuesday with significantly milder temperatures and a high of 40 degrees. Flurries will be possible in the evening. Some of these flurries or spot showers could last into early Wednesday. No accumulations are expected.
LATE WEEK…
A couple clippers could bring some very light precipitation to parts of our state this week, but we are expecting a minor impact if we see anything at all. Wednesday will be a pretty nice day! Lows will be back in the 20s and highs will be in the low 40s which is normal for this time of year.
Thursday morning we could see a little light snow/ rain showers for the AM commute. Otherwise it will be a fairly nice day with partly sunny skies and temperatures back in the mid-30s. A northwest breeze will make it feel cooler. Friday will be sunny and quiet, and Saturday it looks like clouds may build ahead of potential snow and rain showers on Sunday.
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
