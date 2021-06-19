THE WEEKEND…
We're off and running with a very mild and muggy start. Overnight lows bottomed out in the upper 60's and low 70's. We had a few showers rolling through the state early today. A good chunk of Saturday should feature a mix of sun and clouds… temperatures peak between 85 and 90. It will be noticeably muggier throughout the day. From the afternoon into the evening hours, there’s a potential for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the region. There is a chance that some of the storms may turn severe, with gusty winds, small hail, and downpours being the greatest threats. Right now it looks like our best chance of storms will occur after the peak of daytime heating. That may work in our favor in terms of limiting our risk of severe weather.
Meanwhile, we’re still on track for a spectacular Father’s Day! Sunday, behind the cold front, high pressure builds into the region bringing a mostly sunny sky. While still quite warm (temperatures should reach 85 to 90), the humidity decreases. From the beach to the links to a cookout, the weather cooperates for Dad. Some of our models are indicating there could be a spot shower in the afternoon, but the risk is very low. Sunday also marks the official beginning of the summer season, with the solstice at 11:32pm. Overall, a very summer-like weekend is on tap!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, while there could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, appears to be primarily dry. It will otherwise be hot and humid, for the first full day of the summer season, as temperatures reach and exceed 90 inland! Tuesday will be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s, but there will be an increasing chance for rain/storms as another cold front heads into the region. Behind the front, we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs Wednesday and Thursday back in the 70s, with lower humidity. Right now, tournament play at this year’s Travelers Championship looks to start with stellar weather as it kicks off Thursday!
POTENTIAL HEAT WAVE ?
In our part of the country we need 3 consecutive days 90° or higher to qualify for a heat wave. If, and this is a big *if*… temperatures are able to touch 90 Saturday, and again Sunday before exceeding 90 on Monday, we could have our 2nd heat wave of the year --- stay tuned!
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
