EARLY THIS WEEK…
We are warming up this morning after a brutally cold start! Temperatures are already mostly in the 20s as of 11am. There is a lot less wind today, so that will make it feel a lot better than yesterday. Sunshine will be abundant and highs will be in the upper 20s/ low 30s- still a little bit below average for January 31st, which is about 36 degrees.
An onshore flow will increase temperatures to the mid-30s for the first official day of February tomorrow along with some cloud cover. A few flurries may manage to reach Eastern Connecticut.
The air flow switches to the south for Wednesday and Thursday, and that means some warmer temps for us! Wednesday is the pick of the week with no wind, no rain, and highs in the mid-40s! Skies will be mostly cloudy, as a wave makes its way to the east coast. Showers will be likely throughout the day on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. For now, it looks like we’ll be just shy of 50 degrees, so that will put a dent in the snowpack.
The timing of a cold front on Friday will be a major factor in the forecast. If it comes early, then we will see light snow accumulations. If it comes in the afternoon, we will see mostly rain and some mix. Rain and snow between Thursday and Friday will amount to 1.0” of water. Temperatures will drop fast on Friday. We’ll start off the day in the 40s, but it will be in the teens by late afternoon.
THE WEEKEND…
After that front passes through, much colder air will push in for the weekend. High pressure settles into New England for the weekend. Saturday should be a calm, cold and sunny day. Highs will be below average on Sunday. There may be some more clouds on Sunday, but both days will be snow (and rain) free.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.