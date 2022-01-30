THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Our highs today weren’t much better than during Winter Storm Bobby, but the sun helped! Wind chills will finally back off by tonight. There is still a slight breeze in parts of the state. Our lows will drop to the single digits for everyone. We will likely see a few valleys drop below zero. The winds will be absent, so it’s not dangerous cold but tough, nonetheless.
EARLY WEEK…
Monday will be a nicer day because of the calm winds. There will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be closer to average. Some onshore flow will increase temperatures to the mid-30s on Tuesday along with some cloud cover. A few flurries may manage to reach Eastern Connecticut.
The flow fully switches to the south for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is the pick of the week with no wind, no rain, and highs in the mid-40s! Skies will be mostly cloudy. As a wave makes its way to the east coast. Showers will be likely throughout Thursday. Rain chances increase throughout the day. For now, it looks like we’ll be just shy of 50 degrees, so there won’t be a mass snowmelt, but it will put a dent in the snowpack.
The timing of the cold front on Friday will be a major factor in the forecast. If it comes early, then we will see light snow accumulations. If it comes in the afternoon, we will see mostly rain and some mix. Rain and snow between Thursday and Friday will amount to 1.0” of water. Temperatures will drop fast on Friday. We’ll start off the day in the 40s, and it will be in the teens by the late afternoon.
WEEKEND…
High pressure settles into New England for the weekend. Saturday should be a calm, cold, and sunny day. Highs will be below average into Sunday. There may be some more clouds on Sunday, but both days will be snow (and rain) free.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
