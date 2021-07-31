THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It’ll be a lovely night spent outdoors. Eventually you’ll need a hoodie as temperatures quickly find their way into the 60s and 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear with a slight breeze. The flow will gradually flip to the south overnight bringing some more humidity. It’ll be noticeably more humid on Sunday, but it won’t be that uncomfortable. This will be one of the limiting factors for strong thunderstorms Sunday evening.
THE WEEKEND…
Another cold front will move into New England on Sunday, August 1st. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies, and highs near 80, give or take a few degrees. You may hear some thunder. The strongest thunderstorms will be in New York and Pennsylvania.
The last time we had a dry, sunny weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the first weekend of June (the 5th and 6th).
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and pleasant with lows 55-60, and highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny as well. We are forecasting lows in the 50s, and highs near 80.
Temperatures won’t return to normal levels until Wednesday and Thursday. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the low to mid 80s both days. The normal, or average, high for early August is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. By Friday, abundant cloud cover could hold temperatures down a bit. We expect highs in the lower 80s, but a southerly flow will bring high humidity into the state.
We’ll be keeping an eye on a frontal boundary to the south of New England all of next week. At some point, a wave of low pressure could develop on the front. If that happens, rain could sneak into Southern New England. For now, it looks like the mostly likely time for rain would be Thursday night and Friday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rainfall on 19 of the 30 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 10.15” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain. With no more rain in the forecast between now and midnight Saturday night, the total rainfall for this July will remain 10.15”.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, July 30th, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 30th of July last year, there were 25 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
SOMERS TORNADO…
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
