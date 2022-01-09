SUNDAY…
We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for today in Tolland, Hartford, Litchfield county until 7pm.
As of noon, we are seeing that freezing rain really sticking to the NW corner of the state. Earlier, when most temperatures were below freezing we saw that frozen precipitation moving in through most northern counties of the state. Where temperatures are above freezing, we are seeing just plain rain. Temperatures are now mostly in the 30s and 40s-- above freezing again with the exception of that NW corner. We have had several reports of ice and sleet through the morning and we still could see that this afternoon.
This cold air is the prime ingredient for frozen mix- as some precipitation moves in. Our forecast timing has moved up earlier for freezing rain- it looks like starting 7 AM we will start to see it move in on the western edge. If it turns out to be all freezing rain, there could be some isolated tree damage in the Northwest Hills, where we could see over 0.25” of ice accumulations. The roads could be very slippery, with the worst timing anywhere from 7am- 2pm. It looks like the western portion of our state takes the brunt of the freezing rain BUT most anywhere in the state we could see it. Be careful heading out and watch for any icy spots! The shoreline looks like it will get the least amount of ice accumulation, if any at all.
As temperatures warm up, most of that frozen precipitation will change over to rain showers and even a more moderate rain through the afternoon. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will climb up into the mid-30s- low 40s. The NW corner could still see much of the freezing rain through the afternoon. Still watch for slick spots heading into the evening! With all of the freezing rain today and winter storm Alfie on Friday, roads could still be very slippery.
WORKWEEK…
Temperatures really plummet as we head towards mid-week! The only good news is the week will be dry and feature a good amount of sunshine. Monday we could see a couple flurries, otherwise partly sunny skies and highs near freezing.
Monday night, a blast of arctic air will move in and drop temperatures into the single digits heading into Tuesday. Then, Tuesday we will have the coldest air of the winter season so far! Temperatures will only reach the teens, but wind chills could be dangerous with a NW breeze blowing in. For most of the day, temperatures will FEEL like they are in the negatives. Cover up, bundle up and wear several layers going outside. It’s dangerous to have skin exposed for more than 30 minutes in these conditions.
Wednesday morning will be the coldest part of the forecast, but temperatures will warm faster and end up near average. The winds will not be as noticeable either, nonetheless, it will be cold winter day.
The quiet workweek continues on Thursday and Friday. It will be seasonably cold with a mix of clouds and sun.
WEEKEND…
It looks like a storm system will pass us to the south on Saturday, but it could bring some snow showers and even some rain with it. It really just depends on the track and we will continue to monitor it as we head into next weekend!
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
