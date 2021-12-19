THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
The evening will be cold across CT as temperatures drop from the 30s into the 20s. Furthermore, the wind will make it feel even chillier. Overnight, the wind diminishes… this, in tandem with a mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to drop into the teens inland and near 20 along the shoreline.
As soon as the temperature drops below 20 at Bradley Int'l Airport, tonight will mark the coldest weather since March 16 (the last time the temperature was in the teens for the Hartford Area, when the low was 15°).
THE WEEK AHEAD...
We’re entering the final week before Christmas, and overall, the weather cooperates between now and next weekend! So if you have last minute shopping/errands, you won’t be hindered by Mother Nature.
Tomorrow, with high pressure in control, we’ll get to enjoy a lot of sunshine; however, it will be cold! Fortunately, the wind will be much calmer as temperatures only peak between 35 and 40 (near normal for this time of year).
Tuesday, astronomical winter begins with the solstice at 10:59 in the morning. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky, despite a cold front moving through the region (it does so dry). Prior to its arrival, temperatures will be a little milder with highs between 40 and 45.
Mid-week, a storm develops off the Mid-Atlantic coast, but passes well offshore from Southern New England… therefore our pattern remains quiet. We’ll likely see an increase in cloudiness Wednesday, then Thursday and Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures over the 2nd half of the week will be within a few degrees of normal.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
While Christmas Eve will be dry, Christmas morning could feature some rain/snow showers as a push of milder air moves into the region. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures should hit the 40s!
Sunday appears seasonable, but windy. This means temperatures that peak in the 30s will feel more like the 20s. While an isolated snow shower can’t be ruled out, most of the time will be dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.