NOON HOUR UPDATE...
For the rest of today expect dry weather, with temperatures trending a bit milder (especially compared to the weekend and it won’t be as windy). Under scattered high clouds, temperatures this afternoon peak in the mid-30s. A breeze will occasionally make it feel like the 20s.
A storm system that we’ve been talking about for many days now, will bring light snow to CT starting tomorrow afternoon (there could be pockets of freezing drizzle, too). This will not be a blockbuster event by any means and by the time it wraps up Wednesday morning, totals could range from 1-4” with perhaps some locally higher amounts in NW CT. Given the potential impact to the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes, we are declaring an Early Warning Weather Alert.
The rest of the week features primarily dry weather as a more substantial storm passes offshore Thursday. Temperatures will be near normal through Thursday, before trending MUCH colder Friday and into the weekend. Highs Friday will likely only be in the 20s with a wind chill in the single digits, or even near/subzero at times.
When it comes to the weekend, it will be cold with subfreezing highs. A breeze will make it feel even colder.
The next timeframe of interest comes late Sunday into Monday with regard to a possible coastal storm.
Mark
-----------------------------------
TODAY, 1/25/21…
High pressure is settling into the region. As it does, winds will diminish this morning. All in all, it’ll be a calm Monday. Considering the ample sunshine, today will be a gorgeous winter day with temperatures a degree or two above average. The normal high for this time of year is 35 degrees. We'll see an increase in cloud cover by later this afternoon and tonight will be cloudy and cold, with temps in the low 20s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
The latest long-range models are bringing in some snow for tomorrow afternoon. While moisture from a storm system to our south and west will have a hard time getting pulled north, we're still expecting more than an inch or two by midnight tomorrow. Scattered snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning. Snow showers may be briefly moderate in Northern or Western Connecticut. Pockets of two to three inches of snow are possible by the time the storm wraps up later Wednesday morning. You can expect some partial clearing by tomorrow afternoon.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The forecast is dry for Thursday. The jet stream continues to block storm systems south of Connecticut. The next storm system will be near the Virginia coast, but instead of moving in our direction, it will go out to sea. As of now, mostly dry, partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected.
We'll observe any clouds from the system to our south move out on Friday. This mid-Atlantic storm is expected to be pretty intense, and that means winds will be elevated in New England on Thursday and Friday.
THE WEEKEND…
Skies will remain clear on Saturday. Winds will be calmer and that's good news! Models differ in their outcome for Sunday, so we'll keep you posted in the coming days as to what you can expect. Right now we're calling for partly sunny skies with temps in the mid to upper 30s.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
