THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Southwest flow overnight will keep the humidity up overnight. A few showers are possible along with some patchy fog. Temperatures will be able to fall into the lower 60s.
THE WEEKEND…
Sunday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 80s. Overall, comfy and quiet conditions through the remainder of the weekend. Expect to see more clouds than sunshine.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week, Connecticut will be caught between high pressure to the north and a nearly stationary front to our south. This will keep temperatures on the cooler side of normal through Tuesday. For Monday, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be near 80 (70s at the coast). Tuesday should be mostly cloudy as well. One again, there will be a chance for a shower. Highs should be close to 80 (70s at the coast).
The wind will turn more southerly or southwesterly by midweek as high pressure moves away to the east of New England. Therefore, a significant warming trend is expected. Temperatures should reach the 80s on Wednesday, then 90-95 over interior portions of the state Thursday and Friday! The humidity will be on the rise as well. For now, we are forecasting the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm on Wednesday. Thursday could be dry despite the heat. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm returns on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will get sliced down for the upcoming weekend. If the change is significant enough, we can expect thunderstorms on Saturday. The humidity will likely continue with rain chances.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
