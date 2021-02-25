NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be breezy and bright. High temperatures for the day have already been achieved (in the pre-dawn hours), this afternoon temps will be in the 40-45 range for many communities, but the wind will make it feel a tad chillier. However, the wind subsides later today.
We’ll end the week tomorrow will ample sunshine, a calm wind.. temps will be seasonable (20-25 in the AM, lower 40s in the PM).
The weekend continues to look a bit unsettled. Saturday, precip starts in the morning… in the NW Hills, there could be some snow at the onset, but thereafter and elsewhere it’s just rain. Temps top out in the 40s, and the rain should wind down toward/around sunset. Sunday should still be a bit milder, highs near 50… but another round of rain becomes likely during the afternoon/evening hours.
Next week, some showers could linger into early Monday… highs will be in the 40s. Then, a brief shot of cold air with a gusty wind arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Temps by Tuesday morning should be in the teens, that afternoon they only rebound to between 30 and 35. The wind will make it feel much colder. Then Wednesday, temps are back to 45-50!
TODAY & TOMORROW…
Today will be mostly sunny, but a gusty northwest wind will usher cooler air into the state. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Highs will range from 40-45, but the wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s most of the day.
High pressure will move into New England tonight. Therefore, the sky will be clear, and the wind will rapidly diminish. These ideal cooling conditions will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens and 20s by late tonight.
Thanks to high pressure, the end of the week will be nice and quiet! The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow, and the wind will be light. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the lower 40s expected across most of the state.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
The next storm will move into Connecticut on Saturday. However, it will not be a big storm. Any sunshine will give way to an overcast sky. Snow or a wintry mix will develop later in the morning or during the afternoon, but it will quickly change to rain. Temperatures will reach the 40s. There will be little or no snow accumulation before the change to rain.
Precipitation will end Saturday night, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.
The second half of the weekend will be unseasonably mild. We are forecasting highs in the 50s away from the coast on Sunday! A storm system will move into the Mid-Atlantic States through the day, and it could brush Connecticut with some rain in the late afternoon and evening. However, most of the day should be dry. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
Rain will end by early Monday morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny. A westerly wind will intensify in advance of an arctic cold front. Temperatures will rise well into the 40s before the front arrives. The front should reach Connecticut by early evening.
Arctic air will overspread the state Monday night and a northwest wind could be quite strong. Gusts to 50 mph or higher will be possible and there is the potential for some wind damage. Temperatures will drop into the teens, perhaps even the single digits in some parts of the state. The wind chill will plunge below zero. While the GFS model is still forecasting these extreme conditions, the European Model is forecasting conditions that will be less impactful. We will keep you updated!
The weather for the middle of next week is highly uncertainly. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a nice rebound in temperatures. Highs will be well up in the 40s. However, some guidance models are predicting a coastal storm that could bring more rain to the state. Once, again we will keep you updated!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
