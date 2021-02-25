THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight, and that means the brisk northwest wind will subside. Plus, the sky will be mainly clear. These ideal cooling conditions will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens and 20s overnight. Mid-teens will be possible in the normally colder locations.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England tomorrow, and that means we’ll enjoy some very pleasant weather! The sky will be sunny, and the wind will be light. Plus, the air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
Tomorrow evening will be pleasant as well with clear skies, and a light wind. Temperatures will quickly fall back through the 30s. Clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
Rain will move into Connecticut Saturday morning, and it is shaping up to be a dreary afternoon with more rain likely. At the onset, a period of snow and sleet can be expected in portions of Northern Connecticut, but even that wintry precipitation will change to rain. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s. The wet weather will come to an end Saturday evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear. Overnight lows will range from 30-35.
A weak storm system will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Sunday, and it will likely brush Connecticut with some light rain in the afternoon and evening. However, the morning will be dry with some partial sunshine. Before the clouds and rain arrive, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few more periods of rain can be expected Sunday night, but temperatures will remain above freezing. Lows will range from 35-40.
NEXT WEEK…
Rain will end by early Monday morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny. A westerly wind will intensify in advance of an arctic cold front. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s before the front arrives. The front should reach Connecticut by early Monday evening.
Arctic air will overspread the state Monday night and a northwest wind could be quite strong for several hours. Gusts to 50 mph or higher will be possible and there is the potential for some localized wind damage. Temperatures will drop into the teens, and the wind chill will plunge below zero. While the GFS model is still forecasting these bitterly cold conditions, the European Model is forecasting conditions that will be cold, but less extreme. We will keep you updated!
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. However, the wind should become less intense as the day progresses. It will feel more like January again with highs in the low and middle 30s.
The weather for the middle of next week is highly uncertainly. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies on Wednesday and a nice temperature rebound with highs around 50. However, some guidance models are predicting a coastal storm that could bring more rain to the state during the late afternoon and evening. For now, we are going with the dry, milder scenario.
Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny, and seasonably chilly with highs in the middle 40s.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
