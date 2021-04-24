THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Cirrus clouds will push northward tonight. Cloud cover will build until we start to see showers in the morning. This will result in mild overnight lows in the upper 40s. Winds will remain mostly calm.
SUNDAY…
Sunday is a good day to sleep-in! The rain will be heavy enough to delay outdoor plans. The rain will start around sunrise and the heaviest showers will be near 9 AM. The showers will soften into the late morning until we start to see some sunbreaks in the afternoon. We will see gradual clearing into the evening and the breeze increase. High temperatures will get crunched down below average as cooler air spills down from Canada.
NEXT WEEK…
The sun reappears on Monday with a stiff breeze! This will result in elevated fire weather across New England despite the wet soil. The sun will be able to get temperatures in the lower 60s. This will turn out to be a solid day.
A ridge of high pressure will greet the state on Tuesday. This will boost temperatures well above average. Tuesday through Thursday has the potential to feel like summer. We may see a few places achieve 80 degrees on Wednesday. There is no chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll start to see slight chances on Wednesday and Thursday as some moisture gets advanced northward.
The pattern will flip by Saturday. As we transition, rain becomes more likely on Friday with temperatures still close to or above 70. Saturday, for now, looks likely for rain because we have a significant decrease in temperatures. After the cold front, temperatures will still be close to average in the lower 60s.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by this Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado touched down in Bulls Bridge then lifted in South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
