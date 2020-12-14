RECORD-BREAKING SUNDAY...
Yesterday was quite the day! We set a record for the Hartford area with a high temperature of 61 degrees! The previous record was 60 degrees in 1984. It was a mild day, 21 degrees above normal- the average temperature for December 13th is 40 degrees.
TODAY, 12/14/20…
We are expecting some snow today, but it shouldn't add up to much. We'll be on the northern fringe of a storm system, and while most of the precipitation will pass to our south, we will likely experience some snow and rain starting later this morning and lasting through the afternoon. Our models are forecasting anywhere from a slushy coating to 2 inches of snow. It will be a much colder day than yesterday, with highs only in the mid to upper 30's.
TONIGHT, TOMORROW AND BEYOND...
High pressure will push colder air southward across New England tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 20s, and highs tomorrow will only be in the 30s to near 40 despite a mostly sunny sky. There will be a chilly northerly breeze too. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.
Our forecast guidance models are predicting a major coastal storm by midweek. The timeframe now looks to be Wednesday night through midday Thursday. Since the storm is 3 days away, there are still some uncertainties. However, there is the potential for a heavy snowstorm, with 12+ or more inches of accumulating snow. It'll be windy and quite cold as well. Temperatures may stay below freezing over interior portions of the state Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days since this has the potential to be a high impact storm.
Friday and Saturday look fair and cold. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, and high in the low to middle 30s.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.