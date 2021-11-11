TONIGHT…
Our 12-day stretch of dry weather that began on Halloween is about to come to an end. A warm front will move northward through Connecticut overnight. Clouds have already overspread the state, spotty showers will soon follow and they'll be around for the morning commute. Temperatures remain mild, in the 50s, and actually rise a bit toward daybreak.
FRIDAY…
A cold front moves into and through New England tomorrow, and it will have plenty of moisture to work with so that means the rain will be heavy at times. Furthermore, there's the possibility for thunderstorms and those that develop could be strong to severe thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out given a high level of shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Rain and storms will end from west to east, around or shortly after sunset. We expect rainfall totals to range from 0.75” to 1.50”, but higher amounts are possible. Given a strong southwesterly flow (wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph), temperatures will trend milder, peaking in the 60s. Then, cooler air will overspread the state by evening. We’ll be in good shape for the Friday night football games, although the fields will be wet.
The sky will become mainly clear tomorrow night, and temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will start out mostly sunny, then clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. An area of low pressure will approach New England from the west and a round of showers appears likely in the late afternoon and evening as it moves through the region. Highs will range from 55-60, which is pleasant for November. Low pressure will depart Saturday night and that will lead to a clearing sky. Lows will be in the 30s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably cool with highs in the low and mid-50s. The air will turn a bit colder Sunday night as temperatures will dip to near freezing.
NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure will move through the Northeast on Monday. It will develop into a storm off the coast of New England. This is when we’ll see our next chance for rain showers and potentially some wet snow in the higher elevations since the air aloft will be chilly. At this point, we are not expecting a big storm. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. It will feel more like early December!
A warm front will move into the state by early Wednesday with plenty of clouds and perhaps a few rain or snow showers in the morning. The sky should become partly sunny during the afternoon, and temperatures will rise into the 50s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild with highs in the 60s. A cold front will bring an end to the brief warm-up by the end of the week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
NOVEMBER 2020…
Last year we were in the middle of a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s. It lasted from the 5th through the 11th of November. That is a record for the greatest number of consecutive days with highs in the 70s during the month of November! During that stretch, 3 daily high temperature records were broken. The warmest temperature was a record 79 degrees on the 7th.
The previous record for November was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s, which occurred in 1975 and 2015.
