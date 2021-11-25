THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Rain will start around midnight and last into Friday morning. Temperatures will not drop to 32, so no snow chances for this round. Winds will become breezy.
BLACK FRIDAY…
Light rain will persist through most of the day tomorrow. Rain will transition to light snow above 1,000’ in the NE Hills by the evening. We could see light accumulations. The system will depart to early for any changeover in the NW Hills. It won’t feel like snow when we wake up tomorrow, but the NW winds will spike up quickly when the front arrives. Winds could gust up to 40 mph. The wind chill will plunge into the teens!
THE WEEKEND…
If you have travel plans in the Northeast on Saturday, the weather will not slow you down. However, you will have to bundle up. Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s elsewhere. The northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph at times.
The wind will settle down Saturday night. It’ll be partly cloudy to clear, and cold with lows 20-25.
By Sunday, a storm will begin to take shape as it approaches New England from the west. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
The system on Sunday night looks drier and colder. Models remain in good agreement, however, the forecast is looking much less likely for travel disrupting snowfall. The question is become less about a rain/snow line and more about the duration of light snow. Sunday will start in the lower 20s and reach 40. Temperatures will drop to 32 inland and we see light snow around midnight. Light snow continues to about 8 AM on Monday. We will see about an inch of snow on and NW of the I-84 corridor. There will be rain and mix elsewhere. The Northwest Hills will get an additional 1” compared to Hartford’s total.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
The cold northwest will be with us on Tuesday as well. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and highs will only be near 40 degrees. At least it will be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the wind will be less intense. Plus, it won’t be quite as cold with highs in the 40s expected. The chilly, cloudy trend continues on Thursday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
