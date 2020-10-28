THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After a rainy start to the day, we can look forward quiet weather this evening and tonight. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and there could be areas of fog since the ground is damp. Temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 37-45.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
We have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for tomorrow and Friday due to the potential for heavy rain and accumulating wet snow in the hills. This is when the remnants of Zeta will pass out to sea to the south of New England. At the same time colder air will move southward across New England. Rain will begin tomorrow between 9:00 am and noon, and it will become steadier and occasionally heavy during the afternoon. Highs will range from 47-53.
Rain could be moderate to heavy at times tomorrow night and Friday morning. Rain will mix with then change to snow over the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut after midnight. Plus, a north or northeasterly wind will strengthen. Temperatures will dip to 33-40 by late tomorrow night. It is going to be a very wet Friday morning commute, and there may be a slushy accumulation of wet snow in the hills.
Wet snow and rain will end Friday afternoon. The higher elevations of interior Connecticut could see up to 2” of snow. The Greater Hartford Area could see anywhere from nothing to 1” of snow especially on grassy surface. This will be very elevation dependent. Along the I-95 corridor, there should be no snow accumulation at all, just some flakes flying through the air. The other problem will be heavy rain due to the tropical connection. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2” across most of the state. It is also going to be windy and raw with highs 40-45, and the wind chill will be in the 20s and lower 30s.
The sky will become clear Friday night, and the wind will gradually subside as an area of high pressure moves into New England. By dawn Saturday, the mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s, and a hard freeze is likely.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
The weekend is looking so much better! Saturday will be bright and sunny, but chilly. Highs will range from 45-50. However, the wind will be very light throughout the day with the center of high pressure nearby. Sunset will occur at 5:45, and temperatures will drop quickly due to the combination of clear skies and light winds. There will be a moonlit sky with the Full "Hunter's" Moon shining brightly! It is also a "Blue" Moon since it will be the 2nd full moon of the month. The Full "Harvest" Moon occurred on October 1st. Temperatures Halloween evening will fall back into the 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will range from 30-35.
Sunday is November 1st, and that means Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end! Officially, DST will end and Eastern Standard Time (EST) will begin at 2:00 am Sunday morning. However, many of us will be turning our clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO detectors now that we are entering the heating season. Since we’ll be on Eastern Standard Time Sunday, sunrise will occur at 6:24 and the sun will set at 4:44!
A strong cold front will approach New England from the west on Sunday. Therefore, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with a chance for showers during the afternoon. At least a southerly breeze will pump milder air into the state. Highs should range from 55-60.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold. A flurry is possible. Highs will be in the 40s, and the wind chill will be in the upper 20s and 30s. Monday night will be blustery and cold with lows in the 20s. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible.
Tuesday is Election Day, and you will have to bundle up when going to the polls. Highs will be in the 40s, and a gusty wind will make it feel even colder. The wind should subside a bit later in the day. There may be some patchy cloudiness in the morning, then the sky will become mostly sunny.
A big warm-up is on the way for Wednesday as the core of the cold air rapidly lifts away from New England. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise close to 60 degrees during the afternoon!
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Zeta will soon move across the coast of Eastern Louisiana. Zeta became a strong Category 2 hurricane this afternoon with 110 mph maximum sustained winds. Zeta will weaken over land tonight and tomorrow, but it will spread heavy rain northward and that is the moisture that will drench Connecticut starting tomorrow.
Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season, and the 11th hurricane. There have been 4 major hurricanes so far this season. In 2005, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th. The next storm name on the list is Eta. If we make it to Eta (and that will likely happen), we will have a new record for the most named storms in a season.
DROUGHT UPDATE…
The drought monitor was updated last Thursday, and conditions are a little better thanks to 2 rounds of heavy rain 2 weeks ago. Northern and Eastern Connecticut are no longer in an extreme drought. Instead, that region is now in a severe drought, which isn't quite as bad. Across the rest of the state, conditions range from a moderate drought to abnormally dry. The bottom line, we need more rain and hopefully we’ll get some next week!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
