***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire state through this evening ***
NOON UPDATE...
Temperatures are falling across the state at this hour, below freezing in Litchfield County. (Kent has dipped to 23!) Most of NW CT has transitioned to freezing rain which is accumulating on tree limbs and untreated surfaces. Northeast CT by Staffordville, Union and Putnam have also transitioned to freezing rain as temperatures have dipped to around 30, 31 degrees.
Meanwhile, the rest of the state is above freezing and what's falling is rain. However, things will be changing over the next several hours. If it's raining at your house, be prepared to see the rain change to freezing rain and a period of sleet as colder air slowly filters in. We do expect travel conditions to deteriorate this afternoon and for the evening commute.
Last of the precip will exit the state around 7pm, and skies will turn partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will bottom out around 10 by the time you wake up Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND…
The icy mush that remains on the roads Friday evening will turn into ice for Saturday morning. Fortunately, it'll be a sunny start to the weekend. Once we get a couple of hours of sun on the roads, travel conditions will improve. The temperatures drop even further Saturday night into Sunday morning, into the single digits. The winds will back off, so that's some good news.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak system may drift into Connecticut Monday night or Tuesday. It's unclear if this would deliver rain or snow. It depends on how far north or south the system travels and what time of the day it arrives. If we dodge this system, then we'll be looking at a week of dry and seasonably cold weather.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis, and Melissa Cole
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
It’ll be a mild start to the day. It’ll be nearly 50 degrees if you woke up early enough! The cold northerly winds will drop us down to freezing by noon. When that occurs, there will be a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Untreated roads will become slippery. Even treated roads could get overwhelmed by pockets of moderate freezing rain. If you need to travel, drive slow. The wintry mix will taper off in the evening, and we will be stuck underneath overcast skies. It’ll be in the 20s Friday afternoon, then it’ll drop into the teens for Saturday morning!
After a few hours of Saturday’s sun, the roads will be good to go. It’ll be even colder for Sunday morning, but the winds will back off. We may see some afternoon clouds for the end of the weekend.
The beginning of the workweek will feature milder conditions. There is a chance a weak system could go through Connecticut on Monday or Tuesday. Depending on the timing, it could be rain or snow. Either way, it won’t amount to much.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.