TODAY AND TOMORROW...
Boy did it pour overnight! When all is said and done, rain totals will end up between an inch and an inch and a half for many areas of CT. The rain will be ending early Saturday, and clearing gets underway shortly thereafter (from west to east). By Noon, if not sooner, we should see a lot of sunshine. This afternoon will feature bright sunshine, also a light northwesterly breeze. Temps will be seasonably cool, topping out between 55 and 60.
As high pressure builds into the region and the wind diminishes tonight, temperatures should drop pretty dramatically. By daybreak Sunday, they’ll bottom out in the 30s inland (to perhaps frosty levels) and near 40 along the shoreline. Then during the afternoon, under a mostly sunny sky, temps should rebound to between 60 and 65. This is fairly seasonable for mid-October: average low is near 40, average high is in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, as of now and for the most part, looks to be primarily dry. There is some uncertainty as weak disturbances may pass through the region that could trigger an isolated shower. Even if it doesn’t rain, at times we may see more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures trend milder, back above normal: lows in the 40s to near 50, highs in the mid-60s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.