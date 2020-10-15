WEDNESDAY RECAP…
As expected, it was another STELLAR day, weather-wise, across Connecticut! Under ample sunshine temperatures peaked between 70 and 75, a sold 10 degrees above average. Compliments of a strong southerly flow, as the state was sandwiched between departing high pressure and a storm system approaching from the west.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Expect a mild evening with temperatures in the 60s. While initially clear, we’ll see increasing cloudiness tonight. The clouds, in association with the southerly flow, will keep temperatures much warmer than the past few nights. By daybreak, many towns will be in the 55 to 60-degree range. Also by the morning commute, scattered showers will become possible.
TOMORROW, AND THE WEEKEND…
A cold front moves into Southern New England as we close out the week. You’ll need the rain gear as periods of rain will be with us throughout the day tomorrow. However, the main event comes Friday evening though early Saturday morning as an area of low pressure rides along the slow-moving boundary. This is when the rain could be heavy, with perhaps a couple rumbles of thunder. By the time it’s done Saturday morning around daybreak, as it looks now, 1 to 2 inches could fall (with locally higher amounts possible). In its wake, clearing gets underway… it will also be breezy and cool with highs near 60 under a mostly sunny sky. Then, Sunday should be quite nice! After a chilly start in the upper 30s to near 40 (the coldest morning of the next 7 days), temps rebound to the 60 to 65-degree range during the afternoon. As high pressure dominates, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week still looks primarily dry… at times Tuesday/Wednesday there could be more clouds than sun, but temperatures appear to run several degrees above average. As of now: lows in the 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.