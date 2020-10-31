HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
Saturday morning was the coldest morning we've seen since last April! In fact, we tied the record low at Bradley Airport at 21 degrees! The last time we saw that low of a temperature on October 30th was 1988.
Tonight lows will range from 30-35. There will be a moonlit sky Halloween evening with the Full "Hunter's" Moon shining brightly! It is also the "Blue" Moon since it will be the 2nd full moon of the month. The Full "Harvest" Moon occurred on October 1st.
Tomorrow is November 1st, and that means Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end! Officially, DST will end and Eastern Standard Time (EST) will begin at 2:00 am this morning. However, many of us will be turning our clocks back 1 hour before going to bed tonight. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO detectors now that we are entering the heating season. Since we’ll be on Eastern Standard Time Sunday, sunrise will occur at 6:24 and the sun will set at 4:44! That's an hour earlier than we saw today.
A strong cold front will approach New England from the west on Sunday. Therefore, the sky will become cloudy, and there will be a chance for showers during the afternoon and evening. At least a southerly breeze will pump milder air into the state. Highs should range from 55-60.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold. A flurry and some rain showers are possible. Highs will be in the 40s, and the wind chill will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Monday night will be blustery and feeling frigid with lows in the 20s. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible. A dusting of snow may be possible in some locations.
Tuesday is Election Day, and you will need to bundle up when going to the polls. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the hills to the 40s elsewhere, and a gusty wind will make it feel even colder. The wind should subside a bit later in the day. There may be some patchy cloudiness in the morning, then the sky will become mostly sunny.
A big warm-up is on the way for Wednesday as the core of the cold air rapidly lifts away from New England. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon!
By Thursday, temperatures will rise well above normal. Highs will be in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky! This will be the beginning of a lengthy spell of mild weather. We are forecasting highs in the 60s on Friday as well, and the sky will be mostly sunny!
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the coast of Southeastern Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph maximum sustained winds.
Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season, and the 11th hurricane. There have been 4 major hurricanes so far this season. In 2005, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th. The next storm name on the list is Eta. If we make it to Eta (and that will likely happen), we will have a new record for the most named storms in a season. A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles could develop into a tropical cyclone over the coming days as it moves westward across the Caribbean Sea.
RECORD SNOWFALL ON OCTOBER 29TH!
Snowfall ranged from a coating to as much as 6.0”! New Hartford and the Phoenixville section of Eastford hit the jackpot with 6.0”. Norfolk received 4.6”, and about 1.5” of snow fell in Wethersfield. At Bradley International Airport, the total was 1.8”. That makes today the snowiest October 30th on record, beating the previous daily record of 0.1” in 1925! It was also the 2nd snowiest 1-day total for October, and it doesn’t stop there! It also makes this October the 2nd snowiest on record. In first place is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on the 29th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
