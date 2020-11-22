TONIGHT AND TOMORROW...
It has been a raw November day! A far cry from the sunshine and 60's we kicked off the weekend with. If you were up early, you saw some bonus morning sunshine, but clouds quickly filled in today, and a blanket of grey has been with us ever since. With a cool easterly flow, our high temperatures only topped out in the middle to upper 40's. For a brief period of time earlier today, we had some sprinkles and even some sleet that worked through parts of NW CT.
A storm system is approaching from the west tonight, and with it will come rain and wind. We expect showers and steadier rain to become more numerous after 11pm tonight. Winds will pick up out of the south, and our temperatures will actually rise overnight!
Rain may be heavy at times through the Monday morning commute, before tapering off midday. Our models are indicating about an inch of rain statewide, with the possibility of higher totals in Eastern CT. It will feel mild early in the day with high temperatures in the 50s (maybe even near 60!), but in the afternoon, our winds will shift to a northwesterly direction, and that will usher in much cooler air. We can expect falling temperatures during the second half of the day.
Monday night will be clear and chilly, with lows in the upper 20's.
TUESDAY AND BEYOND....
High pressure will bring sunshine, but chilly air to the state on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s.
Wednesday also looks dry and quiet, but clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system. Wednesday looks a bit milder with highs near 50.
Rain is looking likely on Thanksgiving Day, but how much and when exactly it will clear out, remains to be seen. The GFS model has the rain ending by midday, and peeks of sun returning for the afternoon-that would be ideal for a post meal stroll. However, the European Model is forecasting the rain to stick around for most of Thanksgiving day, right into the evening. It looks like a very mild day, with highs in the 50s, perhaps getting close to 60!
Black Friday should be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 40's and lower 50's. At latest check, next weekend also looks pleasant and mild with temperatures both days in the mid to upper 50's. Some rain may approach by late in the day on Sunday.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
----------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
