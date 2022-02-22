THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
You’ll need the rain gear if you have plans to go out and about. At times the rain could be heavy. When it comes to the temperature, we’ve yet to achieve our highs for the day. As a southwesterly flow strengthens with the passage of a warm front, temperatures trend warmer this evening. They’ll head into the 50s and remain steady through the overnight hours. Gusts tonight could top 40 mph. The rain ends after midnight. By daybreak, outside of a lingering isolated shower, we’ll wake up to an overcast sky.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
If you enjoy spring-like weather during the winter season, then tomorrow is for you! Morning clouds depart, giving way to an increasing amount of sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures should reach and exceed 60 in many locations inland by midday. At the shoreline, it will be a tad cooler but still unseasonably mild. We’ll be in record territory: for Hartford, the record is 68 (from 1990); for Bridgeport, it’s 60 (from 2012) … it may be close, down to a degree or two! Initially, the wind will be out of the southwest, but it will shift to the northwest behind a cold front that passes through midday. It does so with little fanfare (perhaps an isolated shower). By tomorrow evening, temperatures drop through the 50s into the 40s, starting the transition back to more typical weather for late February.
Tomorrow night, expect lows in the 20s. Thursday, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temps only peak in the 30s. Normal high is in the lower 40s, for comparison.
While our Thursday is dry during the daylight hours, our next storm system spreads wintry precipitation across the region Thursday night into Friday. As of now, the end of the week will be quite messy. We’re forecasting accumulating, plowable snow. While our models are in decent agreement right now, what still needs to be ironed out involves a potential transition to a wintry or icy mix midday. It will all be dependent upon the track an area of low pressure takes relative to Connecticut. We’re still a couple days out, as we get closer to Friday we’ll be able to better fine tune the forecast.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday should be a cold but dry day with highs only reaching the lower 30s. Sunday, clouds move in, but temperatures trend up a bit, peaking in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to be bright but quite cold with highs only in the 20s! Tuesday, temperatures head back into the mid to upper 30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
