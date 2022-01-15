THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures will drop to near zero, but fortunately the winds have backed off. You may feel an occasional gust. You’ll want additional layers if you’re outside this evening or tomorrow morning. Skies will remain mostly clear.
SUNDAY & MONDAY STORM…
Winter Storm Watch Litchfield County Sunday Night – Monday Night
Coastal Flood Watch Sunday Night – Monday Afternoon
Wind Advisory Shoreline Sunday Night – Monday Morning
High Wind Warning New London County Shoreline Sunday Night – Monday Morning
It won’t take long for use to switch back to overcast on Sunday. Highs will be just short of 32 degrees, which will ensure that all the initial snow sticks on contact. Wet, moderate snow will begin around 10 PM on Sunday. This will continue until 3 AM, at the latest. During this time there will be slippery roads for much of inland Connecticut. The shoreline may see some mix, but the trend indicates that accumulations are unlikely. The snow will switch to rain except for Litchfield County, where there will be dangerous wind and snow combinations. There could also be some periods of icing as the temperatures climb in the late morning. The maximum amount of snow outside of the Northwest Hills will be three inches, so the rain will help to rapidly improve roads conditions just in time for the commute. In the afternoon, there will be periods of moderate snow in the Northwest Hills. There could be light snow or rain elsewhere.
Winds will be strongest at 6 AM. This is when we could see isolated power disruptions near New London and winds gusting up to 60 mph. Power outages are a bit more likely in Litchfield County also around this timeframe. Maximum wind gusts inland will be 40 to 50 mph.
NEXT WEEK…
The weather will be much calmer on Tuesday. We’re lucky we’re not anticipating that much snow, because our temperatures would not have been able to melt it. It’ll be at or below 32 degrees through the upcoming weekend. Wednesday will be the exception with highs near 40. That evening, there will be a cold front that delivers isolated rain/snow.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
(5) comments
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
