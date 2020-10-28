TODAY, 10/28/20…
This morning's commute is proving to be a wet one, with rain falling across much of the state. There may be some fog as well. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and while that's better than normal by a full ten degrees in some areas, a jacket and an umbrella will come in handy. Weather conditions will improve this afternoon as the disturbance moves away to the east of New England. Rain will end by early afternoon, then we should see some partial clearing during the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
We have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for tomorrow and Friday due to the potential for heavy rain and accumulating wet snow in the hills. This is when the remnants of Zeta will pass out to sea to the south of New England. The rain will begin by midday tomorrow, and it will become steady during the afternoon. Highs will range from 47-55.
Rain could be heavy at times tomorrow night and Friday morning. Rain will mix with, then change to snow over the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut after midnight Thursday night. Plus, a north or northeasterly wind will strengthen. Temperatures will dip to 35-40 by late tomorrow night.
Wet snow and rain will taper off and come to an end Friday afternoon. The higher elevations of interior Connecticut could see up to 4” of snow. The Greater Hartford Area could see a coating to 1” of snow especially on grassy surfaces. The ground is still warm and that will limit snowfall accumulations on pavement. Along the I-95 corridor, there should be little or no snow accumulation. This is all preliminary, and we may have to refine the snowfall forecast going forward. The other problem will be heavy rain due to the tropical connection. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1-2”, but there could be locally higher amounts up to 2.5”. It's also going to be windy and raw with highs 40-45, and the wind chill will probably dip into the upper teens and 20s by Friday evening!
The sky will become clear Friday night, and the wind will gradually subside as an area of high pressure moves into New England. By dawn Saturday, the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas and a hard freeze is likely.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
The weekend is looking so much better! Halloween will be bright and sunny, but chilly. Highs will range from 45-50. However, the wind will be very light throughout the day with the center of high pressure nearby. Sunset will occur at 5:45, and temperatures will drop quickly due to the combination of clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will range from 30-35.
Sunday is November 1st, and that means Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end! Officially, DST will end and Eastern Standard Time (EST) will begin at 2:00 am Sunday morning. However, many of us will be turning our clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night. Since we’ll be on Eastern Standard Time Sunday, sunrise will occur at 6:24 and the sun will set at 4:44!
We have made some changes to Sunday’s forecast. It now looks like a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. Therefore, we are now forecasting a mostly cloudy day with showers becoming likely during the afternoon. At least a southerly breeze will pump milder air into the state. Highs should range from 55-60.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and chilly. Temperatures may stay in the 40s, and the wind chill will be in the 30s. If we’re lucky, the temperature could approach 50 degrees in some locations, especially along the I-95 corridor.
Tuesday is Election Day, and for now we are forecasting nice weather. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny, it is expected to be breezy and cool with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. However, the European Model is forecasting a coastal storm and the potential for snow Tuesday morning! While this model seems to be an outlier, it can’t be completely dismissed at this point. This is something we’ll have to watch closely over the coming days.
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Zeta is expected to slam into the Central Gulf Coast (Eastern Louisiana, Mississippi) this evening as a Category 1 hurricane. From there, Zeta will weaken over land, but it will spread plenty of tropical moisture northward, and that's the reason why we can expect heavy precipitation later this week.
Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season, and the 11th hurricane. There have been 4 major hurricanes so far this season. In 2005, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th. The next storm name on the list is Eta. If we make it to Eta (and that will likely happen), we will have a new record for the most named storms in a season.
DROUGHT UPDATE…
The drought monitor was updated last Thursday, and conditions are a little better thanks to 2 rounds of heavy rain 2 weeks ago. Northern and Eastern Connecticut are no longer in an extreme drought. Instead, that region is now in a severe drought, which isn't quite as bad. Across the rest of the state, conditions range from a moderate drought to abnormally dry. The bottom line, we need more rain and hopefully we’ll get some next week!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
