HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
It's a soggy start out there this Saturday! Temperatures are milder than yesterday morning- but it's a damp feel and we are in the 40s and low 50s along the shoreline. Grab the rain jacket heading out- we had showers through the overnight and a coastal storm is going to give us rain on and off through today.
We have the chance for even some isolated storms through the afternoon and some occasional moderate rain. Winds will be breezy anywhere from 5-17 MPH coming in from the N/ NW- however an earlier WIND ADVISORY has been cancelled along the shoreline. Highs will be near 60 degrees inland and a little milder along the shoreline.
The center of the storm will pass directly over Southern New England tonight. That means we can expect more rain, downpours at times, and potentially some thunder. Given the heavy rain we had recently, there could be some minor flooding concerns. Overall- we are expecting anywhere from 0.5” to 1.5” with the most rain expected over eastern Connecticut. Lows will be anywhere from the mid 40s- mid 50s overnight.
Tomorrow, for Halloween we will start off mostly dry and not too many tricks are in the forecast for the day! There is a slight chance of a couple passing showers, otherwise the day will be milder with temperatures in the mid-60s. There will be more clouds than sun, but occasionally it will peek through. Overall, a treat compared to today's forecast!
NEXT WEEK…
November kicks off with some sunshine! There will be a dry west-northwest breeze for Monday and highs will be anywhere from the upper 50s- low 60s which is pretty seasonal to kick off the month.
The rest of the week will be chilly. Highs will be in the low and mid-50s Tuesday through Friday. We may also experience our first freeze of the season by the middle and end of the week with nighttime lows in the upper 20s and 30s! We expect dry weather most of the week, although showers are possible on Wednesday. Since the air aloft will be chilly, the higher elevations in Southern New England could see the first snowflakes of the season!
Lorin Richardson
---------------------------------
OUR RECENT STORM…
The powerful Nor’easter produced plenty of wind and rain. A gust to 70 mph was measured at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London. The instrument is on a pier in the Thames River adjacent to the campus, on Jacobs Rock. There was a gust to 64 mph on the Stonington outer breakwater, and a gust to 62 mph on New London Ledge. Meanwhile, the wind was even stronger in Eastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands. The strongest gust reported was 94 mph in Edgartown, and there was a gust to 82 mph in Wellfleet!
Rainfall ranged from 2” to 5.5” across much of Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut got the most. The top rainfall report was 5.41” in Wilton, and 5.08” was measured in Ridgefield. Meanwhile, we received reports of 2.27” in Wethersfield, and 1.88” in Staffordville.
