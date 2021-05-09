THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the sun earlier before our anticipated rain. Showers have started in Western Connecticut and will rapidly fill the rest of the state through sunset. Once the rain starts at your house, it won’t stop until Monday morning.
The rain will be periodically moderate, and rainfall totals should be at least 0.50” across Connecticut. This storm is swinging to far south to give us any substantial wind tonight, but that’ll be a different story by Tuesday.
MONDAY…
The rain will be light, if anything, by the morning commute. The winds will remain light. We’ll be able to see some sunbreaks by the afternoon, so you may need your shades for the drive home from work.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY…
A sturdy northwesterly flow will setup on Tuesday and Wednesday delivering breezy conditions. These winds will be very noticeable by the afternoon. We may see some drizzle around sunrise Tuesday. The late morning should bring us some sun. We’ll see the afternoon kick up some isolated showers moving northwest to southeast. Not everyone will get rain. There could be some thunder in the Northwest Hills.
Drier air on Wednesday eliminates rain chances and gives us mostly sunny skies. The extra sunshine will help boost temperatures into the mid-60s. The winds will be similar to Tuesday.
Temperatures will finally rise to normal levels on Thursday. We are forecasting highs near 70. The normal, or average, high for May 13th is 70 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
FRIDAY & WEEKEND…
It looks like we won’t get a direct impact from a storm system this upcoming weekend. However, we’ll still be looking at some rain potential. I put us down for isolated showers in the afternoon Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below average. Overall, looks like a comfy weekend!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
--------------------------------------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.