ANOTHER DAY OF RECORD WARMTH!
It happened again! Another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees this afternoon. This beat the previous November 10th record of 76 degrees, which stood for a long time. It was set in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees today also set a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Records began to fall over the weekend. On Saturday, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record for November 7th was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s yesterday, but no records were tied or broken.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature has now reached the 70s on 6 consecutive days, and that is a record for November! The previous November record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and also in 2015.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is shaping up to be a balmy evening! Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s under a mainly clear sky. A southerly flow of increasingly moist air will result in clouds overspreading the state later tonight. Temperatures will hold in the 50s, which is what we normally expect for daytime highs in early to mid-November.
RAIN IS ON THE WAY…
For most of Connecticut, there hasn’t been enough rain to measure since Sunday, November 1st! However, the dry spell will come to an end tomorrow. That’s when a cold front will approach the state with a rising chance for showers. While there could be a few showers or some spotty drizzle in the morning, the best chance for widespread showers will be in the late afternoon and evening. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild air, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s to possibly the lower 70s in some locations. Tomorrow could be the 7th consecutive day with a high of at least 70 degrees, and daily records will be challenged once again! The record for the Greater Hartford Area for November 11th is 69 degrees, set 1977. The record for Bridgeport is also 69 degrees, set in 1977.
The cold front will move through Connecticut tomorrow night, and more showers are likely. Some showers could produce moderate to heavy rain, and thunder is possible. Temperatures will dip into the 50s by dawn Thursday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The cold front will move offshore on Thursday, but a wave of low pressure will delay the clearing. Showers or periods of rain are likely in the morning, then the wet weather will gradually end during the afternoon. We should see some clearing, but not until later in the day. It is also going to be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Friday could be dry, but showers can’t be ruled out. It all depends on where the frontal boundary stalls. The European Model keeps us completely dry, but the GFS brings showers into the state as the front begins to lift northward again. Therefore, Friday’s forecast comes with a low degree of confidence. For now, we are predicting mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers. It’ll be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
A 50/50 WEEKEND…
Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies, and a cool northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.
Clouds will overspread the state Saturday night. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures will dip into the 30s.
It now looks like most of Sunday will be dry! Rain associated with a warm front could hold off until later in the day, and it looks like most of the rain will fall Sunday night. Daytime highs will be in the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut on Monday, and that means there could be more showers in the morning. After the front passes through, a northwesterly flow of dry air will develop, and the sky should become partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
The air will turn much colder Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the 30s Monday night, and highs on Tuesday will only be in the 40s. It’ll be windy too. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but there could be a few rain and wet snow showers in the state.
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Storm Eta is centered in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is moving slowly northward. Eta is expected to strike the Gulf Coast near the Florida Panhandle early in the weekend. Eta is expected to become a very strong tropical storm over the next few days, but it is expected to weaken before landfall. Let’s hope so!
Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season, and it is the 28th named storm. However, we now have the 29th named storm, which makes this record-breaking season even more impressive! Tropical Storm Theta is currently located less than 800 miles southwest of the Azores. Theta is moving toward the east-northeast. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
THE DROUGHT SITUATION…
The drought monitor was updated last Thursday, and we have seen some significant improvement! It was only a few weeks ago when much of the state was in a severe to extreme drought. Now, conditions range from near normal to a moderate drought. Other portions of the state are abnormally dry. A moderate drought is 2 steps below extreme conditions. Several rounds of heavy rain over the last few weeks have certainly made a big difference. For the Greater Hartford Area, we’ve had 29.43” of precipitation year-to-date, which is 9.85” below normal. At one point, the deficit was more than 12”. Bridgeport has received 34.67” of precipitation year-to-date, which is only 1.99” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
