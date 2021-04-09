THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be a pleasant Friday evening! Thanks to a sea breeze, temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s. Near the coast, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s statewide. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities. Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine, and a sprinkle can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day will be dry and unseasonably mild with highs 70-75 over Northern Connecticut! Shoreline highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s with the coolest temperatures in coastal sections of New London County where there may be some lingering fog.
The sky will become cloudy tomorrow night, and it will be a mild night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A weak coastal storm will bring periods of rain and drizzle to the state on Sunday. It’ll be cooler too with highs closer to 60 degrees. While the timing isn’t good, we certainly need the rain. Rainfall deficits since the beginning of the meteorological spring (March 1st) have exceeded 2”, and we haven’t had any measurable rainfall in the state since April 1st. The drought monitor was updated this week, and Eastern Connecticut is in the “abnormally dry” zone. The rest of the state is ok, at least for now.
NEXT WEEK…
There will be several chances for rain next week, and it won’t be nearly as warm as this week. There will likely be some days where the temperature doesn’t rise out of the 50s and that includes Monday. Showers will linger into Monday morning, then we should see some partial clearing. Rainfall totals between Sunday and Monday should range from a few tenths of an inch to as much as 1” in parts of the state.
Tuesday will likely be dry with partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be near 40, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
At this time, we expect Wednesday to be mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers. Highs should range from 55-60.
The forecast for the end of the week is proving to be a real challenge. The GFS guidance model is forecasting a coastal storm that could bring rain and possibly some wet snow to the state from late Thursday through Friday. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting mainly dry conditions. Both models are forecasting cool temperatures both days. It is possible temperatures won’t rise out of the 50s. It the GFS proves to be accurate Friday could be a lot cooler than that! We’ll see!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
