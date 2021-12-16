TODAY, 12/16/21…
While the week has been mild so far, today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Behind a warm front that moved through, a strengthening southwesterly flow will push temperatures to not only unseasonably warm levels, but into record territory. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, you can expect wind gusts to 30 mph or higher this afternoon.
For the 16th of December, the record high for the Greater Hartford area stands at 60 degrees, and the record high for Bridgeport is 64 degrees. Both records were established in 1971. There is a good chance the record for the Greater Hartford Area will be tied or broken. Bridgeport’s record may be harder to reach due to the strong onshore breeze. The water temperature in Long Island Sound is now in the mid to upper 40s.
Tonight will be breezy and mild with lows near 50. Under partly cloudy skies, a few showers may develop in advance of a cold front, but they’ll be spotty and light.
FRIDAY…
That cold front will pass through Connecticut tomorrow morning, but it will do so with little fanfare. Also, cold air lags behind the front, so that means one more day of unseasonably mild weather with highs between 55 and 60! Furthermore, we’ll end the week under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
THE WEEKEND…
Our next storm arrives Saturday. As usual this time of year, the type of precipitation will greatly depend on its track. The GFS and the European Model are similar, but there are some differences that could have an impact on what will ultimately happen in Connecticut. The GFS is forecasting a warmer track, while the European Model has the storm going farther south, which is a colder track for our state. For now, we’re thinking the best chance to see an accumulation, albeit minor, would be across the higher elevations of northern Connecticut. Areas north of the Mass Pike will likely see the greatest accumulation of snow. Regardless, we’ll certainly feel the return of winter-like temperatures with highs ranging from the 30s in northern Connecticut to the 40s in southern portions of the state.
As the system moves out to sea, Sunday will feature at least a partly sunny sky. However, it will be colder and windy (gusts could reach or top 30 mph). We’re forecasting highs between 35 and 40, but taking into account the wind, it will feel more like the 20s!
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will bring a return to quiet weather Monday through Wednesday of next week. Monday will be sunny and cold with highs only in the 30s. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the 40s, same goes for Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
--------------------------------------
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.