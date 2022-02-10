THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Any lingering cloud cover erodes as the evening progresses. Temperatures this evening drop through the 40s into the 30s. Overnight, as the wind begins to diminish, they’ll bottom out between 25 and 30 inland and in the lower 30s along the shoreline.
TOMORROW…
If you’ve been enjoying our recent stretch of mild weather, you’re in luck as continues. We will end the week on a comfortable note, as temperatures tomorrow afternoon peak between 45 and 50! A degree or two cooler than today, but still well above average for mid-February. While the day starts out with sunshine, and we’ll get to enjoy a bright sky through the afternoon hours… clouds increase through the evening hours.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be noticeably milder, in fact record warmth is likely as temperatures head into the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds. For February 12th in the Hartford Area, the record high is 54 (from 1999). For Bridgeport, it is also 54 (but from 2018). If we see enough sunshine, temps could go even higher than we’re forecasting! This will be the final day to enjoy spring-like weather as it’s back to reality we go as it will again feel like winter/February. A cold front moves through the region with little fanfare (perhaps a brief shower); then Sunday, will be dramatically colder as temperatures may struggle to reach the freezing mark in some towns. Factor in a breeze and it will feel even colder. While a major storm is not in the forecast, some light snow is also possible.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, Valentine’s Day, temps start out near 10 degrees then only top out in the 20s. It will be clear and bright through mid-week, also by midweek temperatures head back above normal. Wednesday, highs should reach 40 or higher, 50s are likely by next Thursday. Our next storm system may not arrive until Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.