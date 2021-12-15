TODAY, 12/15/21…
High pressure moves offshore today, and this will allow a warm front to advance toward Southern New England. We'll transition from partly sunny this morning, to overcast during the afternoon hours. Most of the day will be dry, but spotty showers and drizzle will develop by the evening commute. Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 40s.
Showers, drizzle, and areas of fog are in the forecast for tonight. Mild air will continue to stream northward into the region, and temperatures will likely hold above 40 degrees in many locations.
THURSDAY…
By tomorrow, a strong southwesterly breeze will push temperatures to unseasonably warm levels. In fact, records for December 16th will be challenged! For now, the record high for the Greater Hartford area stands at 60 degrees, and the record high for Bridgeport is 64 degrees. Both records were established in 1971. There is a good chance the record for the Greater Hartford Area will be tied or Broken. Bridgeport’s record may be harder to reach due to the strong onshore breeze. The water temperature in Long Island Sound is now in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts to 30 mph or higher will be possible tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Tomorrow night will be breezy and mild with lows in the 40s. A few showers may develop, but they’ll be spotty and light.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut Friday morning, but it will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore, showers are unlikely. Plus, cold air will lag behind the front, and that means it is going to be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s! We are also forecasting a partly sunny sky.
THE WEEKEND…
Our next storm will arrive on Saturday. As usual this time of year, the type of precipitation will greatly depend on the exact storm track. The GFS and the European Model are similar, but there are some differences that could have an impact on what will ultimately happen in Connecticut. The GFS is forecasting a warmer track with the center passing just to the south of Long Island. Meanwhile, the European Model has the storm moving off the coast of Southern New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. This is a colder track. As a result, the GFS is forecasting a minimal accumulation of snow for Northern Connecticut while the European Model is forecasting several inches. At this point, it looks like Southern Connecticut will have rain with perhaps a wintry mix at some point. We’ll certainly see the return of winter-like temperatures with highs ranging from the 30s in Northern Connecticut to the 40s in southern portions of the state.
Conditions will improve on Sunday as the storm moves out to sea, away from New England. Any lingering snow or mixed precipitation will end early in the day, then the sky should become partly sunny. However, it will be windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will bring a return to quiet weather Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 30s. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
