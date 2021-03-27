SATURDAY MORNING...
Overall, a nice start to this Saturday morning! Winds are diminishing and there is a NW breeze. Winds were really whipping overnight with gusts 40-50 MPH. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and low 50s along the shoreline and as high pressure moves in we are going to be nice and dry today.
Today will be a nice day and still above seasonably average with highs in the low to mid 60s and an abundant amount of sunshine! A fantastic day overall and the best day to get outside for the weekend. As our next frontal system moves in for tomorrow, we have some wet weather ahead...
YESTERDAY..
Record highs were shattered in Connecticut yesterday! The temperature reached 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon, beating the previous March 26th record by 3 degrees. It is a Greater Hartford record that stood for 99 years until today. In Bridgeport, the record was shattered by 9 degrees! The high was 79 degrees! The previous record was 70 degrees, set in 1954. Danbury was the warmest location in the state today with a high of 82 degrees.
It was also extremely windy- topping out at a peak gust to 63 mph in New Haven. Many areas also had wind gusts that were 40 MPH+.
SUNDAY...
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with clouds gradually building through the overnight hours setting up for our next storm system. Lows will be in the 30s to lower 40s.
Rain will start off as showers in the morning and become a soaking rain in the late morning/ early afternoon. A couple of thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon or evening with low pressure and a warm front in the vicinity. Highs will be in the 50s, and areas of fog are likely due to the damp conditions.
Rain will end Sunday night, then a strengthening northwest will usher drier, cooler air into the state. Temperatures will dip to near 40 by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be mostly sunny, but windy and feel much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
High pressure will bring calmer conditions to the state on Tuesday and a warming trend! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be much lighter. After a chilly early morning with lows 25-30, temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast during the afternoon.
A weak storm will move up the coast on Wednesday, and a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a shower, but most of the day should be dry and mild with highs in the low- mid 60s. A cold front will pass through our area Wednesday night and we could see some rain showers.
April starts off with rain! Thursday is a toss up, depending on the track of the coastal storm and how fast cold air moves into our state. We are expecting a possible soaking rain but that rain could also mix with wet snow Thursday afternoon! However, it is too early to tell. Temperatures will also greatly depend on the storm track. Highs could be in the 40s, but they could also be in the 50s if the storm hugs closer to the coast.
We have more windy conditions to end next week with NW wind gusts 40 MPH or higher! It will feel very cold as temperatures will drop to the upper 30s- mid 40s on Friday. The sky should be partly sunny, but a flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out.
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.