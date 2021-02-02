NOON HOUR UPDATE...
While there will be lingering/spotty areas of light precip through the rest of today (little/minor to no additional accumulation - up to an inch in the NW Hills).
Otherwise, temps today will be steady in the mid-30s under an overcast sky, allowing for at least some melting to take place. Tomorrow will be primarily cloudy, and there could be some flurries at times.
Toward the end of the week, temperatures trend milder. Thursday will also be a brighter day. Then, we’ll end the week with a chance for rain and snow showers as a frontal system moves through the region.
The weekend, as of now:
Saturday should be a dry, comfortable day. Regarding Super Bowl Sunday, another coastal storm is possible… per usual, there is a LOT of model disagreement on what could happen this far out. IF the Euro were to verify, it would be another major impact situation; meanwhile, the GFS is indicating a pass well offshore. More to coming in the days ahead….
Mark
------------------------------------------------
WINTER STORM COOPER RECAP...
Winter Storm Cooper dumped a lot of snow on CT yesterday! Most of the state received 10-18" of snow. We set new daily snowfall records in Hartford and Bridgeport. Officially, at Bradley International airport we received 11.7 inches, breaking the old record of 5.9" of snow set in 2011. In Bridgeport, 15.2" of snow fell, making that the top 6 snowiest day of all time for that city! Danbury received 19" of snow. Watertown picked up 16", West Haven picked up 15" and North Granby measured 10.5".
Peak wind gusts topped out at 51 mph in Groton and Greenwich. Kent reported a wind gust of 44 mph.
TODAY, TUESDAY....
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Litchfield County until 4pm. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties until 4pm.
Though the heaviest precipitation has moved out of the state, we're not quite done with Winter Storm Cooper just yet. It's a very slow moving system. In the upper regions of the atmosphere there will be a huge cut-off low that will swirl around over New England all day. That means well can expect occasional snow, a wintry mix, and rain. Snowfall accumulations will be minimal, a coating to an inch at best, although there could be a few more inches of snow in the Northwest Hills. A wintry mix may also coat up spots with a little bit of ice in northern CT. It is going to be a windy day with gusts to 30-40 mph. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, but wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and a few snow showers will be possible. Lows will be in the 20s, and it will still be windy.
WEDNESDAY…
We’ll continue to feel some impact from Winter Storm Cooper, which will be centered off the coast to the east of New England. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance for snow showers. It’ll be quite breezy too, and highs will be in the low and middle 30s.
THURSDAY…
By Thursday, Winter Storm Cooper will be gone! This will allow a ridge of high pressure to move into New England from the west. We expect mostly sunny skies and a northwesterly breeze, but highs will range from 35-40.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will move into New England by late in the day. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of slightly milder air. Temperatures should reach 40-45 across much of the state. The front will bring plenty of clouds and there will be a pretty good chance for showers of wet snow and rain.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
There is the potential for another major winter storm over the weekend. The European Model is bullish with a high impact storm on Sunday. The GFS isn’t quite as strong. Both models are forecasting decent weather on Saturday. We are forecasting partly sunny, breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday is the day in question. For now, we are forecasting a pretty good chance for snow that could change to an icy mix or rain in parts of the state. It may get quite windy too. High temperatures could be held to the low and middle 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Snow showers could linger into Monday morning if the weekend winter storm materializes. A strong northwest wind will also usher colder air into the state. We are forecasting highs in the 20s, but temperatures could stay in the teens if the arctic air arrives earlier!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Log In
