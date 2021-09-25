What a day it's been! With the exception of extreme SE CT, most of us have enjoyed wall to wall sunshine all day. Temperatures topped out in the middle 70's. The high in Hartford was 75, New Haven climbed to 76, and Norwich climbed to 73. Dew point values are in the low and middle 50's, that's some really dry and comfortable air overhead.
The frontal boundary that brought us the heavy rain Friday morning has stalled to our east. In fact, parts of RI and Mass have been dealing with clouds and even showers today. An area of low pressure will develop along that front tonight, and ride up along it. Some of that rain may move into CT, but mainly the Eastern portion of the state, and mainly while we're all sleeping. The greatest chance for more significant rainfall will be in Rhode Island and eastern Mass, the Cape, and islands.
This system will exit quickly to the east by Sunday morning and tomorrow will be a fantastic day! The day will feature sunshine and a little cloud cover with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a breeze coming in from the Northwest.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday, a warm front will approach and that may spread some cloud cover our way, though the threat for rain looks less likely. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70's under a partly sunny sky.
On Tuesday, a cold front will move through the state. There is a chance for showers in the morning and then again in the afternoon. More clouds than sunshine, with temps in the lower 70's.
In the wake of that front, we will feel a true taste of fall! Starting Wednesday we start to feel brisk, with high pressure from Canada filtering cooler air into our state for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s and evening lows will dip down into the 40s. For now we are forecasting dry conditions all the way through the first half of the weekend.
Enjoy!
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
FRIDAY'S STORM RECAP…
Fortunately, we did not have any severe weather in Connecticut but we certainly had plenty of rain! Darien hit the jackpot with 4.52”. Other rainfall totals include: 4.12” in Danbury, 3.28” in Norfolk, 2.28” in Wallingford, 2.10” in Falls Village, 1.94” in Waterbury, 1.58” in Meriden, 1.30” in New Haven, 1.50” in Southington, and 1.15” in Wethersfield.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.