THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
An area of low pressure will move across Northern New England tonight, and cold front will bear down on Southern New England. Here in Connecticut, sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers will move into the state before dawn. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, and it won’t be too cold overnight with lows 25-32.
WEDNESDAY…
Colder air will overspread the state on a strengthening northwest wind. By tomorrow afternoon, gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Snow showers will move across Connecticut especially during the morning through midday. In some locations, there could be a coating to 1” of snow. In other locations, there will be little or no snow accumulation. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with skies trending sunnier during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s during the afternoon, but the evening will be even colder with wind chills ranging from zero to 12 above!
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England later tomorrow night. The combination of mainly clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the teens.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will spread clouds into the state by Thursday morning. A flurry or snow shower is possible, but most of the snow will pass by to the north of Connecticut. Sky conditions will vary from cloudy to partly sunny during the afternoon, and highs will be in the 30s to near 40.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 20s to near 30.
FRIDAY…
An area of low pressure will pass through Northern New England on Friday, and a northwest wind will strengthen once again. While a flurry or a snow shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be nice with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the air will turn colder Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be dry, but we’re going to get another shot of cold air. In fact, this blast of arctic air will be more pronounced than the one that will move into the state tomorrow and tomorrow night. Saturday will be partly sunny and windy with highs only 30-35. The northwest wind could gust to over 40 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens most of the day.
Saturday night will be clear and very cold with lows in the teens, and wind chills will dip to between 5 below zero and 10 above!
Sunday will be bright and sunny, but breezy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens during the daytime hours.
The wind will diminish Sunday night under a mainly clear sky. The result will be a very cold night with lows ranging from 10-18 across the state.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal storm for Monday and Tuesday. The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast then straight out to sea. Some guidance models bring the northern fringe of the snow shield into Connecticut, while other models have snow and rain slipping out to sea to the south of Connecticut. A difference of 50 to 100 miles (north or south) in the storm track can make all the difference. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
