WINTER HAS ARRIVED…
Astronomical winter officially began at 10:59 yesterday morning, provided it was the solstice it’s also the day with the shortest amount of daylight (9 hours and 7 minutes). This also means that going forward, we GAIN daylight! By January 1st, we’ll gain 5 minutes. By the end of January, we’ll see 10 hours of possible daylight (a gain of 48 minutes over the 31-day period).
Also, we’re 3 weeks into the month of December. So far, for the Hartford Area, the 21 days are running warmer and drier than normal. There has been 2.1” of snow, a deficit of 3.9 inches. Total precipitation totals 1.87” (rain and liquid equivalent of anything frozen), a deficit of 0.98 inches.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
It was a bit of a messy start to this Wednesday morning! In some areas of Litchfield and Hartford county- our doppler radar tracked some freezing rain and drizzle, which had the potential to make untreated and elevated surfaces slippery and slick. There is still a slight amount of freezing rain/ drizzle but for the most part it has moved out. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in place in Litchfield county until noon today.
Other areas across our state are seeing cloud cover and some light rain showers . This is from a coastal storm moving offshore and away to the east. By noon today we will start to see a little sunshine getting underway, from west to east. During the afternoon, we’ll see a brighter sky and highs between 40 and 45.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, lows will dip back down into the 20s.
Tomorrow will be the best day to get some last minute errands done ahead of the weekend! It will be dry and bright and highs will be in the mid- upper 30s. Clouds will build Thursday night heading into Friday and along with it a weak disturbance will bring some snow showers to our state for Christmas Eve morning. So far, we are predicting anywhere from a light dusting or coating of snow to 2 inches of accumulation. After that passes somewhat early in the morning, skies will clear and temperatures will top out in the upper 30s. We will see a good mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon!
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
The forecast for Christmas Day is on track: morning snow or a wintry mix transitions to all rain during the morning hours. By the afternoon, it tapers to scattered rain showers as temperatures warm to the lower 40s.
Sunday initially looked dry, but now it appears like we may have another disturbance may bring us a period of snow or a wintry mix (dependent upon how it moves through the region). It’s definitely a timeframe of interest, something we'll be keeping an eye on as it's sure to be a busy travel day.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday morning looks dry. We could see some light rain showers in the afternoon- otherwise we’re calling for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s, if not lower 40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Lorin Richardson
