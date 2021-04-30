TONIGHT & SUNDAY:
Showers are heading down from Canada this evening and will break up before they get to Connecticut. We’ll get a couple of stray showers around midnight. Skies will clear after the showers. Sunday morning will be off to a mild and sunny start!
If you’re looking for sun, get out sooner rather than later. Another round of isolated, light shower will arrive for the afternoon and evening. Northern Connecticut has the best odds of picking up some rain.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Monday will be the first of several disturbances pushing through the region. The strongest near-term wave will be Monday evening. This will be our best chance for some moderate rain across the state. A couple of showers could turn heavy if a thunderstorm develops. No organized thunderstorm activity is expected. Showers Monday night will continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The rest of Tuesday should be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will be consistently around 70 degrees. Even though it’ll be cloudy, you can’t argue with the temperatures this week.
Another weak disturbance could bring some isolated showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop slightly into the 60s.
The sun should reappear on Thursday with breezy conditions. This is the only day of the week there does not appear to be any chance of rain.
WEEKEND…
Models indicate a deep low forming offshore next Friday or Saturday. Especially this time of the year, it’s too early to pinpoint the exact track or severity of the storm. Whether or not we’ll get rain is still in question. For now, I’ll mention that there is a slight chance of rain on Friday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
