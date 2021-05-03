NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The week is off to a fairly unsettled start…
Temps today top out near 70 inland, in the lower 60s at the shoreline. We’ll see scattered showers move through the state this afternoon, into the evening and overnight hours (there could be periods of heavier rain at times). Tomorrow, while there could be a spotty shower, looks primarily dry until later in the day. Rain chances increase tomorrow night and last through Wednesday. Behind a cold front, Thursday should be a dry/bright day. Then, there’s another chance for showers by Friday afternoon.
The upcoming weekend, as of now, looks mainly dry (maybe a shower at some point, but no major storms). 60-65 Saturday, mid to upper 60s Sunday.
Mark
----------------------------------------
TODAY, 5/3/21:
We need some rain and we're going to get it over the course of this week. There are several chances for rain, and even some thunderstorms from time to time. It's almost like an every other day event. The good news for today is most of the day will be dry. If you’re trying to complete some outdoor task, it’s best not to procrastinate. Showers will start as early as the evening commute and continue overnight. We’ll see some pockets of heavy rain, even some thunderstorms, develop overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
We will have a few showers tomorrow morning, then the rest of your Tuesday should be dry and partly sunny. This will be one of the better days of the week, given the lack of winds, highs in the 70s, and relatively sunny skies!
A low pressure system swirling in Canada will kick out one last cold front before our pattern changes. Before the front arrives on Wednesday, we’ll see some rain, even a few thunderstorms are possible. The winds will kick up. It’ll be a tough day to get stuff done outdoors.
The sun should reappear on Thursday with breezy conditions. This is the only day of the week there does not appear to be any chance of rain. Northwest winds will be stiff all day long.
Friday should be a partly to mostly cloudy day with a chance for some showers. As we move into the weekend, temperatures will remain in the lower or mid 60s. It looks like Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, at this point, as we're expecting more showers to roll in for Mother's Day.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
--------------------------------------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
(2) comments
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
