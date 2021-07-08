THUNDERSTORMS & TROPICAL STORM ELSA…
There are several weather alerts in effect for Connecticut. Of immediate concern is a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH that is in effect for the entire state through 9:00 this evening. There is also a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the entire state for tonight and tomorrow. Lastly, there is a TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southern portions of New Haven and Middlesex Counties, and all of New London County.
Severe thunderstorms will be a threat to the state for the next several hours going into this evening. The main threat is damaging winds, but there is also a chance for an isolated tornado or 2. These storms will also produce torrential downpours that could lead to very localized flash flooding. The impacts from Elsa will come later tonight (after midnight) into tomorrow morning. It is shaping up to be a rough morning commute for sure, and you may want to allow yourself some extra time. Tropical downpours will lead to flash flooding. They will also create hazards on the roadways, from poor visibility to the possibility of hydroplaning. Gusty winds of 40 mph or greater are possible in Southeastern Connecticut, which could lead to scattered power outages. It should be noted, Elsa will not have as severe of an impact on Connecticut as last year’s Tropical Storm Isaias in terms of power outages. However, flooding is a real concern. We’ve had a lot of rain over the last week, and the ground is saturated. This increases the threat for flash flooding and this will all happen at a bad time, the morning commute.
The center of Tropical Storm Elsa will track close to Southeastern Connecticut tomorrow morning, then it will move rapidly off to the northeast throughout the day. Therefore, the worst of the rain will be over by lunchtime. There will be some lingering showers during the afternoon, but some sunshine is expected to break through the clouds as well. Temperatures should reach 80-85, and the air will remain quite humid. It will feel tropical outside.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy. Any lingering showers will end. Lows will be in the 60s.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a decent weekend, although it won’ be completely rain-free. Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs will be in the 80s. There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.
Sunday could be completely dry, although an afternoon shower can’t be completely ruled out. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. The humidity will remain high throughout the weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. There will be several days when the temperature could max out near 90 degrees or higher. That could happen Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Monday’s highs will be 85-90.
There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on a daily basis, especially during the afternoon and evening after a day of heating.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
