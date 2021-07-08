1:30 PM UPDATE:
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, into the evening hours, especially across western CT. The primary concern is damaging wind; however, there are indications that storms may try to rotate --- we'll be monitoring the situation closely.
Elsa, currently center over North Carolina is heading our way. Tonight, rain from the tropical system overspreads Southern New England. It will will be heavy at times, expect rumbles of thunder too. The wind also begins to intensify a bit, especially throughout southeastern and coastal CT. This occurs as Elsa's center moves near or over Long Island tomorrow morning. Given we've had days of rain and the ground is saturated, Flash Flooding is the biggest concern as an additional 1-3" of rain is likely, with locally higher amounts. If you see a flooded roadway turn around, find an alternate route!
Elsa departs, lifts away to the northeast tomorrow afternoon...
Mark
-------------------------
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
Chances are if you live in inland CT (away from the shore), several rounds of thunderstorms woke you up last night! What a wild night of weather. West Hartford picked up .71" of rain just since midnight. Middlebury picked up .43". At one point around 2 am, our doppler radar indicated over 115 lightning strikes in the state!
We have a chance for more showers and storms to fire up today. Some storms could be strong to even severe… especially across western/northwest CT. The best chance of storms to develop is any time after noon, and in addition to very heavy rainfall, a few of the storms may also rotate. We will be watching Live Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler very closely this afternoon and will break into programing should any thunderstorm or tornado warnings be issued. The wet and stormy weather is all compliments of a frontal boundary that has stalled in the region. Eventually moisture from Elsa interacts with the boundary, enhancing the potential for flooding. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch has already been posted for all of our state into Friday morning. This is in addition to the Tropical Storm Warning that is in place for much of coastal and southeastern CT.
Thursday night into Friday morning, Elsa passes near/over Southern New England. Given its current projected path tropical downpours will be likely… an additional 1-4” of rain is possible. Furthermore, wind will also be a factor --- especially over southeastern CT, as gusts could exceed 40mph. This is the area we are most concerned for power outages.
THE WEEKEND…
Over the weekend, we’ll likely get a break from the wet weather. While there could be an isolated shower/storm Saturday afternoon, most of the day will be dry with highs near 80. Then Sunday, we’re going optimistically dry. But temps trend warmer, reaching the mid-80s away from the Sound. With dew point values near 70, it will still feel quite oppressive over the 2-day period.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week temperatures peak well into the 80s and the high humidity continues … and things are looking unsettled with rain/storms chances Monday into Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon, Melissa Cole
------------------
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.