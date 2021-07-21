-----------------------
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Our Wednesday starts out with a mix of sun and clouds, it will also be quite humid. In advance of a cold front, thunderstorms develop and they could be strong to severe ---- the main window of time is from Noon to 6pm. Damaging straight line wind is the greatest concern; however, an isolated tornado in the region cannot be ruled out. Additionally, there could be hail …and with any thunderstorm lightning is a threat. While there could be heavy rain with storms as they move though, they should be fairly progressive – meaning that flooding may not be a problem, when compared to storms that are slow moving.
Behind the front, we’ll get to enjoy less humid, gorgeous weather tomorrow as high pressure builds into the region. The week wraps up on a comfortable note, too (there’s just a slight chance for a passing shower Friday evening). Highs will likely range from 75 to 80 both days.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is basically on track. Saturday is dry and bright with highs 80-85, definitely the pick of the weekend. Then Sunday could be a little unsettled with a chance for an isolated shower or storm; otherwise, expect an uptick in humidity.
NEXT WEEK…
The unsettled weather from late in the weekend continues into early next week. Monday not only features a chance for rain and storms, but also higher humidity. Tuesday, as of now, looks dry but hot.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 20 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.71” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.54” falls over the next 11 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
