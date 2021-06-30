THUNDERSTORM THREAT…
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for all of Connecticut until 10:00 this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state in a “slight” risk area, but an “enhanced” risk area in extreme Northern Connecticut through much of Massachusetts. This is where there will be the greatest threat for damaging winds. Strong to damaging wind gusts of 50-70 mph are possible during the late afternoon and evening. Additionally, there will be torrential downpours that could cause very localized flooding. The other danger will be frequent cloud to ground lightning, and hail. If you hear thunder, it is best to go indoors right away. These storms will be capable of a lot of lightning!
At least the storms will bring an end to the heat wave. The Heat Advisory will expire this evening. Overnight lows will range from 65-75, and patchy fog may form. The severe threat will diminish later this evening, then we should have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overnight.
THE 2ND HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The heat wave is now in its 4th and final day! The mercury soared to at least 98 degrees in Windsor Locks this afternoon. Bridgeport’s high of 96 degrees is a new record! The previous record for June 30th was 94 degrees, set in 1959. For the Greater Hartford Area, the heat wave began on Sunday when the temperature reached 90 degrees. The high was 95 degrees on Monday, then a record breaking 99 degrees yesterday.
The humidity today was slightly lower today, but not by very much. Dew points this afternoon ranged from 65-75 across the state. Still, that was enough to raise the heat index to 100-105!
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
We will kick off the month of July with cooler weather! A cold front will slide southward across Southern New England tomorrow. The timing of the cold front is in question, but high temperatures should be held to the lower 80s, nonetheless. With the front nearby, there will be a risk for showers and storms. Locally heavy rainfall is quite possible in parts of the state since there will still be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere despite the cooler temperatures.
Friday’s highs will be held to the 70s! The front will settle to the south of New England and several waves of low pressure will develop on it. The result will be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with showers or a few periods of rain. Once again, locally heavy rainfall may be possible.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND…
Showers are likely at some point over the 4th of July weekend, but we do not anticipate a washout. For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and there will be a risk for showers. It’ll be a comfortable day with highs in the 70s. Sunday, Independence Day, should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s again. A few showers are likely during the afternoon and early evening, but most of the day will be dry for holiday outdoor activities.
NEXT WEEK…
Warmer, more humid weather will return to Southern New England Monday and Tuesday. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday, and 90-95 for Tuesday. The increase in humidity will result in the risk for showers and thunderstorms both days, especially in the afternoon and evening. A cold front is forecast to move through the region Tuesday night. Therefore, Wednesday is shaping up to be a better day with lower humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures. We are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid-80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
