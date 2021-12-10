THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A warm front will move up the coast toward Southern New England tonight. Therefore, the sky will become cloudy, and showers will develop well after midnight. Plus, areas of fog are expected to form overnight. Lows will range from 35-45 across the state with the coolest readings in the valleys of Northern Connecticut.
THE WEEKEND…
A strong cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow, and a southerly wind will get progressively stronger throughout the day. The strongest winds will occur during the late afternoon and evening. That’s when gusts to 40 mph or higher are likely! The result could be isolated wind damage and isolated power outages. However, the strong southerly flow will pump unseasonably mild air into the state. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s! While we don’t anticipate a washout tomorrow, showers are likely from time to time. When the cold front sweeps through Connecticut tomorrow evening, there may be a brief downpour and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder. On the heels of the front, a northwest wind will usher cooler, drier into the state after midnight. Temperatures will dip to near 40 by dawn.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky will become sunny, and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. While it won’t be as mild as tomorrow, temperatures will remain above normal. The normal, or average, high for December 12th is 42 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. You’ll still need a jacket since there will be a brisk northwest to westerly breeze. Gusts to 30 mph will be possible.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week will be unseasonably mild, and storm-free! Monday, high pressure in the Mid-Atlantic States will pump mild air into the state on a strong westerly breeze. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s.
Tuesday will be pleasant as well with highs 50-55. Plus, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind won’t be as strong.
A warm front could bring a few rain showers to the state on Wednesday. It’ll be cooler too with highs mostly in the 40s.
Another surge of warm air will move into Southern New England on Thursday as a strong southwesterly wind takes over. We are forecasting highs 55-60! A cold front will pass through the region Friday morning, but it will have little moisture to work with. Therefore, showers should be few and far between. Plus, cold air will lag behind the front and therefore we’ll enjoy another day of temperatures topping 50 degrees. It will be quite breezy however, if not windy at times.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
